ADOT’s I-10/Houghton Project halfway complete

TUCSON (KVOA) - A massive construction project has taken over Interstate 10 and Houghton Road interchange since last August.

Arizona Department of Transportation says the project is halfway finished.

As crews poured concrete at the bridge deck, ADOT marked the halfway point of the project overnight.

When the project is completed, the interstate will look a whole lot different.

ADOT is creating a "diverging diamond" interchange, which organizes traffic by directing motorists to the opposite side of the road at intersections.

It will be southern Arizona's first diverging diamond interchange and only the second in the state.

The goal is to make traffic flow smoothly, as considerable population growth is expected in the area.

Traffic projections show a 500 percent increase north of the exit and a 200 percent increase south of the exit by 2045.

“This project is set to wrap up at the end of 2021," said Garin Groff, ADOT spokesman. "We know it has taken drivers a little bit of extra time to get through the interchange and we thank you for your patience. But, we’re getting really close to having a much better interchange over there that’s going to be capable for handling growth in that area for decades to come.”

The cost of the project is $24.4 million.

For those eager to use the new bridge, ADOT will switch traffic from the original two-lane bridge to the new six-lane one as soon as this summer.