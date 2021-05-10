Special Olympics Arizona to host “virtual” Summer games opening ceremony

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (KVOA) – The 2021 Special Olympics Arizona Summer Games will proceed, however, due to COVID, the games will look a little different this year.

Special Olympics Arizona said things will kick off with Virtual Games Spirit Week from May 10 to 14, inviting athletes to engage in online activities like Virtual Game Day, Superhero Jeopardy, Fun Fitness Day, Country Bingo and Sports Fanatics Trivia.

The Virtual Summer Games opening ceremony will take place on Friday, May 14 at 5 p.m., followed by one of the most popular events, the SOAZ Virtual Dance Party, which will be held at 6 p.m. after the Opening Ceremony.

Both the opening ceremony and dance party can be viewed on YouTube and Zoom.

The Special Olympics Arizona said the Summer Games is one of the biggest events each year. It typically hosts more than 1,000 SOAZ athletes from all across the state of Arizona.

This year, athletes are encouraged to still participate in their sports and send in videos to be posted on SOAZ’s social channels and website using #SOAZVirtualSummerGames2021.

“While we are disappointed we can’t host an in-person Summer Games, we are excited that we can still bring the Special Olympics Arizona community together, to virtually host one of our biggest and most popular events,” Jamie Heckerman, President and CEO of Special Olympics Arizona said. “Our athletes have endured so much this year, but they have adapted like everyone else, and we are extremely proud of them. This week and Friday is a way to celebrate, and we are looking forward to watching the athletes have some much-deserved fun.”

The purpose of Special Olympics Arizona is to empower children and adults with intellectual disabilities, to live healthy, fulfilling and meaningful lives.

This vision of acceptance and inclusion is realized through health, leadership and advocacy programs, as well as providing year-round sports, training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-style sports.

This gives more opportunities to develop physical fitness, demonstrate courage, experience joy and participate in a sharing of gifts, skills and friendship with their families, other Special Olympics athletes and the community.

For more information on Special Olympics Arizona visit www.specialolympicsarizona.org.