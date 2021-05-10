Sierra Vista man arrested for sexual exploitation of a minor

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after he was arrested Friday for six counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

Police say 53-year-old Leandro Guillen was arrested following an investigation that started on May 2.

After serving a search warrant at Guillen's residence, detectives found "numerous recordings of juveniles in various stages of undress," Sierra Vista Police Department says.

Police say Guillen was charged with three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for making recordings and three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor for possessing recordings.

He is being held in the Cochise County Jail on a $105,000 bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact SVPD Det. John Andela at 520-452-7500.