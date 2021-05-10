Local school wins Colgate Bright Smiles Kids award

TUCSON (KVOA) - A local school won a Colgate Bright Smiles Kids award this year.

Laura Nobles Banks Elementary School won a $1,000 grant after submitting a video about the importance of oral health.

The school is one of seven regional winners. They are now eligible to compete for the title of national champions.

The Bright Smiles Kids Awards national winner and two runners-up are eligible for up to $5,000 in grants during a live public vote on May 12.

To support Laura Nobles Banks Elementary School, vote at https://colgate.brand.live/c/BSBF-Awards.