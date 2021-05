TUCSON (KVOA) – A winning $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Tucson on Saturday.

According to Arizona State Lottery officials, the winning ticket was sold at a Circle K store located at 4802 N. Sabino Canyon Road.

Saturday’s winning numbers were 12, 17, 20, 21, 26 with Powerball number 8. The winner matched four out of five numbers and the Powerball number for a grand prize of $50,000.