DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - A bear was spotted in Douglas on Sunday.

Wildlife officials said part of Highway 191 was briefly closed while local officials drove off the bear that had climbed two utility poles in the city.

They say "two dozen onlookers scattered when the bear climbed down on its own".

Part of US Hwy 191 was briefly closed Sun. am while AZGFD Tucson, Douglas PD, Cochise SO and US Border Patrol drove off a bear that had climbed two utility poles. Two dozen onlookers scattered when the bear climbed down on its own. AZPS stood by, as the bear risked electrocution. pic.twitter.com/RkL2W197Cw — AZ Game & Fish Dept (@azgfdTucson) May 9, 2021

Crews also stood by in case the bear got electrocuted.

Thankfully the bear did not get hurt.