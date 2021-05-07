Recent Arizona DUI enforcement statistics show similar numbers to pre-pandemic time

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's been a busy week for law enforcement, and part of that reason is because of many people celebrating Cinco de Mayo.

The Arizona Governor's Office of Highway safety released statewide DUI enforcement statistics for the Cinco de Mayo weekend.

Those numbers tell us more people are stepping out after staying stuck at home for about a year.

May 1 through May 5 of this year, law enforcement made more than 10,000 traffic stops and 444 DUI arrests.

Comparing that to last year, remember this is around a month into the pandemic… law enforcement made just over 5,000 traffic stops with 148 DUI arrests. That is just a fraction of the arrests made this week.

Finally, during the pre-pandemic time of 2019 (data is only available for May 3 through May 5), law enforcement made about 9,3000 traffic stops with 415 DUI arrests.

If you want to take a closer look at this information, click here.