Pima County: Deaths reported to medical examiner increased 28% in 2020

TUCSON (KVOA) - Pima County saw a 28% increase in deaths reported to the Medical Examiner in 2020, according to the department's annual report.

In a news release, Pima County said it's not clear whether the increase was due to COVID-19. They say "testing was not appropriate or indicated for the majority of the cases".

COVID-19 testing was positive in 115 of the 2,050 cases, which is 6% accepted by the OME, according to Pima County.

Deaths due to suicide decreased by 3%, compared to 2017-2019. However, the age group of 50 to 59 year olds, had an increase in deaths due to suicide, according to the report.

There was an increase in the number of accidental deaths associated with drug overdose, with 446 deaths. Two hundred seven of those deaths involved Fentanyl, up from 5 deaths in 2014.

Pima County says methamphetamine-related deaths also increased.

The county's Health Department says they work closely with the OME to plan activities to prevent accidental drug overdose. To learn more about the program’s work and get free naloxone, a prescription medication used to reverse opioid overdoses, visit pima.gov/MentalHealth.