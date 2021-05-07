PHOTOS: Chicanos Por La Causa con congratulates Class 2021 graduates

TUCSON (KVOA) - Seventeen recipients of a Chicanos Por La Causa scholarship have earned their bachelor's degree.

The Tomás Espinoza Scholarship Program scholarship provides tuition assistance to 60 Arizona State University students.

CPLC says these students represent "the best of the community". Their program aims to help students achieve a higher education.

According to CPLC, its organization has awarded over $4 million to 275 ASU students since 2008.

