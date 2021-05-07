Skip to Content

PHOTOS: Chicanos Por La Causa con congratulates Class 2021 graduates

“Because of CPLC’s generosity and kindness, I was able to attend ASU and graduate with two degrees. I wouldn't be where I am today, confidently moving into law school, without the funds I received through donors of the scholarship. This is especially true living through this pandemic, that without this funding, I wouldn't have been able to graduate. The funding I received through this scholarship, allowed me to put the time into a project for feeding the homeless and refugees. I started Comfort Food for the Homeless in 2015, where for the past six years we have been feeding the homeless youth, seniors, and Veterans. Over the last three years, I have continued leading and volunteering the efforts. We have done over 220 events to feed the homeless and refugees, and continue to form and teach others to do the same. I am forever grateful to CPLC and will work hard to pay it forward!” – Michael Wells, Bachelors of Science in Justice Studies & Political Science, The College of Liberal Arts.
“The pandemic has demonstrated that there is so much work that needs to be done in this country with health disparities, healthcare, human kindness, and so much more. For me, this has shed a light on the importance of family, community, and taking time for mental health. The pandemic slowed us down to show us what is really going on. I am overwhelmed by the privilege of having this award, the opportunity to learn more about the organization, and to have volunteered at CPLC De Colores. The positive impact of working with a resident there is my most memorable experience of my entire college journey. The sweat and tears it took for scholars like me to get here, and have the final helping hand from CPLC, allows me to have this education, and to give back to my family and my community.” - Hadaliz Jurado, Bachelor of Science in Kinesiology, College of Health Solutions.
“During the pandemic, I unfortunately lost people in my family that were close to me. The pandemic made me appreciate what I have and what the future holds. This scholarship helped me achieve my dream of being the first in my family to graduate from a university. CPLC has had a tremendous impact on my life. I look forward to the day where I can pay it back to this organization as their belief in me has given me the motivation to succeed.” - Ernesto Guijarro, Bachelor of Science in Finance, ASU W.P. Carey School of Business.
“Being a transfer student, I love the support ASU, CPLC, and the Barrett’s, The Honors College provided me. There are not enough words to express what this scholarship has meant to me. I grew up dreaming for a scholarship because I knew it was a way that I would be able to go to college. Recently, I lost my grandfather. He is a big reason I love learning. I would not be here without him. He drove me to my CPLC scholarship interview! He would haven been very proud of me for graduating. Thanks to CPLC, I did. I love learning, and I will continue to learn new things and grow every day, especially as a teacher!” - Alyssa Guerra, Bachelors of Arts in Education, Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College.
“I appreciate the opportunity CPLC gave me and my family. As a first-generation student, my academic journey was not easy. I knew I wanted to pursue a career that was going to challenge me financially. I live three hours away from Phoenix, and my only option was to leave my hometown of Somerton. My parents were concerned but had faith that God was going to provide. When I received the CPLC scholarship, I felt like a huge burden fell off my shoulders. I am grateful because this scholarship not only helped my academic journey, but it has also helped my community. Perhaps I didn’t walk the line, but I walked the journey.” – Berenice Adame, Bachelors of Science in Speech and Hearing Science, College of Health Solutions.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Seventeen recipients of a Chicanos Por La Causa scholarship have earned their bachelor's degree.

The Tomás Espinoza Scholarship Program scholarship provides tuition assistance to 60 Arizona State University students.

CPLC says these students represent "the best of the community". Their program aims to help students achieve a higher education.

According to CPLC, its organization has awarded over $4 million to 275 ASU students since 2008.

