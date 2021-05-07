Report: Pima County saw 28% increase of deaths from 2019 due to pandemic, overdoses

TUCSON - A new released report by the Pima County Medical Examiner's Office shows that deaths increased in Pima County by 28% in 2020.

This may not come as a surprise because of the coronavirus, but there were some other surprising facts.

Pima County's new report shows mortality rates were up in 2020.

"Pima County has an average of about 10,500 deaths a year," Dr. Greg Hess, the chief medical examiner of Pima County said. "It was pretty steady for the past few years. Last year, we were at 13,600."

Most of those deaths can be attributed to the coronavirus.

It may all sound negative, but there were a few positive notes.

Chiefly, suicide rates in the county were down.

"The decrease in suicide is encouraging, but any number other than zero is a tragedy. The 33% decline in suicides in the 20 to 29 age group is significant and inspires hope," Dr. Francisco Garcia, the chief medical officer for Pima County, said. "As a community, we need to continue to invest in the resources to provide support and outreach to minimize these avoidable deaths."

The report shows a small number of suicides were attributed to overdose deaths. However, as a whole, unintentional overdose deaths are up across the board thanks to a new widely available drug.

"We really had a big contribution from fentanyl," Hess said. "We went from five fentanyl deaths in 2014 to 207 in 2020."

Hess also expects a high number of coronavirus deaths on next year's report, mostly due to our high numbers in January.