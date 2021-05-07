Ariz. Secretary of State Katie Hobbs assigned protection following death threats

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has assigned protection to Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, her office confirmed Friday.

Earlier this week, Hobbs said she has been the target of death threats following her criticism of the election audit.

On Wednesday, she sent a letter to audit liaison Ken Bennett detailing concerns about the process and warning him to work in compliance with state laws.

In a tweet, Hobbs said that a man called her office saying that she deserved to die and asked what she was wearing to better identify her.

According to the same tweet, the threat was just one of "at least three."

Earlier today a man called my office saying I deserve to die and wanting to know “what she is wearing so she’ll be easy to get.” It was one of at least three such threats today.



Then a man who I’ve never seen before chased me and my staffer outside of our office. https://t.co/kKoc3g02Io — Secretary Katie Hobbs (@SecretaryHobbs) May 7, 2021

Hobbs and a member of her staff were also apparently chased outside of their office by a supposed journalist who demanded answers for her criticism of the audit.

"This is really dangerous for our democracy, we think they're writing the playbook here to take this across the country," said Hobbs.

Hobbs was the target of similar threats following the election in November when protesters gathered outside of her home.