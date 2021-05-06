News 4 Tucson honored with two Edward R. Murrow Awards

TUCSON (KVOA) - News 4 Tucson is the recipient of two Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards for Overall Excellence and Best Newscast.

The announcement was made Thursday morning.

The KVOA winning entries were titled "Overall Excellence" and "Presidential Election Night" from its 10 p.m. newscast.

For the Overall Excellence, News 4 Tucson included extensive coverage from the COVID-19 pandemic to the Bighorn Fire to local protests following the in-custody death of a 27-year-old man.

News 4 Tucson had team coverage highlighting not only the Presidential race but all the local races as well, including the United States Senate special election in Arizona.

Since 1971, the RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

Regional Murrow Awards are presented to small and large radio, television and digital outlets based on 14 geographic regions. Regional winners are automatically considered for a National award. Network competitors are judged at the national level.