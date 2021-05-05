Tucson man arrested following pursuit

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Tucson man has been taken into custody following pursuit Wednesday morning in Sahuarita, police say.

Sahuarita officers attempted a traffic stop on a Mitsubishi Eclipse for a window tint violation just after 6 a.m. The vehicle fled the area, leading officers on a short pursuit.

Later, deputies spotted the vehicle on Interstate 19.

"The vehicle attempted to evade law enforcement by cutting across the freeway median, but the vehicle became disabled," Sahuarita Police said.

The driver reportedly fled the scene on foot near I-19 and Pima Mine Road. He was not located in the area.

At about 10 a.m., SPD received a report that a suspicious person was spotted near Desert Diamond Casino.

The driver was identified as 37-year-old Michael Caylor.

Police say he had an outstanding felony warrant for his arrest.

The 37-year-old was booked into Pima County Jail for the warrant and unlawful flight from law enforcement.