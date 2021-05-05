Skip to Content

Tucson City Council approves pay raise for police department employees

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police Department employees will see a pay raise, according to the Tucson Police Officers Association.

TPOA on Wednesday said Tucson City Council unanimously approved the largest raise the police department has ever seen.

"This raise leverages TPD to be competitive on a state level. Our pay scale has surpassed all the Southern Arizona departments and is now on par with the top Phoenix Valley agencies," TPOA said.

