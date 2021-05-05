Sierra Vista man arrested after confessing to shooting another man

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz. (KVOA) - A Sierra Vista man is behind bars after confessing he shot another man on Tuesday, police say.

Tate Rowland, 22, faces several charges, including aggravated assault and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

Police responded to the 200 block of E. Berridge Drive for a report of a man who had been shot.

An officer found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to his left thigh, police say. The man was transported to the hospital.

As police investigated the scene, the 22-year-old showed up and said he was the shooter, according to Sierra Vista Police Department.

Rowland told police the other man "lunged at him", before he shot him. The 22-year-old said he panicked after the shooting and ran away from the scene. He reportedly tossed the gun he used into a neighbor's backyard.

Police say the gun has been located.

Rowland was booked into the Cochise County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call SVPD Detective Paul Youman at (520) 452-7500.