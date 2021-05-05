Desert Diamond Casino to be weekend vaccination site, free Uber transport

SAHUARITA, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Town of Sahuarita announced on Wednesday that there will be a new COVID-19 vaccination site opening the weekend of May 7-9.

The town said Desert Diamond Casino and Casino Del Sol will be COVID-19 vaccination sites.

For details on individual sites, including registration or appointment requirements, please refer to the links provided on the Pima County website.

Those seeking to get vaccinated and needing transportation to get to the site nearest them will now have an option.

Uber is offering to support all upcoming vaccine site locations listed on the Pima County Health Department website, here: COVID-19 Vaccine Information & Registration - Pima County.

Individuals seeking a free ride to or from a vaccine appointment, should call Uber's dedicated vaccine assistance line at 855-632-0557 to be connected with an operator.

The caller will only need to give the operator their location of pickup. Uber will fully fund and pay for all rides taken to and from vaccine appointments.

Rides may be requested in real-time or scheduled for a future date and time. Operators speak both English and Spanish.