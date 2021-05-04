Tucson council decision will halt zoo expansion for another year

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson City Council has come to a decision on the Reid Park Zoo expansion.

The council voted six to one in favor of a hybrid plan between options D and G on Tuesday.

This, among many things, will continue the suspension of the zoo expansion for at least another year.

This will allow a redesign that will preserve Barnum Hill and the south duck pond.

The expansion, however, will move to the northwest

More information will be released later today.