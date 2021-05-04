Tucson City Council votes for new hybrid zoo expansion plan, halting work for another year

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson City Council has come to a decision on the Reid Park Zoo expansion.

Back in March, the Tucson City Council passed a motion with a 6-to-1 vote to put the project on hold for 45 days.

Even though the council supported and approved a ballot measure in 2017 for capital improvements at the zoo and another vote for the masterplan in 2018, more than 22,000 people have signed a petition against expansion and community members have raised concerns about the outreach done before the 2017 vote.

The zoo's initial plans would have eliminated Barnam Hill and the South Duck Pond. However, after several rallies from community members, the city decided to halt the expansion and hold several community meetings to gather more community input and find a solution that works for all parties involved.

In a 6-1 vote, Tucson City Council voted six-to-one in favor of a new hybrid plan in relation to the expansion of the zoo, with Tucson Ward 6 Councilman Steve Kozachik standing as the only councilmember opposed to the new plan.

Described as a hybrid of its Options D and G plan, this new plan will preserve Barnum Hill and the South Duck Pond.

The Tucson City Council votes 6-1 to preserve Barnum Hill and the duck pond when the Zoo expansion gets going.

One community activist calls the decision: "a significant turning point."

The latest at 10. @KVOA pic.twitter.com/iK69z1Koq0 — Eric Fink (@EricMillerFink) May 5, 2021

Shared in detail during the community input meetings, the city's Option D plan, which was said to have an additional cost of $3.6 million, would move the expansion "northwest of the zoo’s existing boundaries into Reid Park."

City leaders said Concept D would preserve open access to Barnum Hill and the South Duck Pond. It will also all the zoo's layout to be operationally functional, offset new hardscape areas of the zoo expansion, preserve high-value mature trees and increase overall tree canopy.

However, this plan would delay the project by one year, require a new Zoo Master Plan, reduce freely accessible park space by about 4.5 acres of green space and 2.11 acres of hardscape, impact park pedestrian flow from Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center to other areas of Reid Park and cause minor loss of parking.

The Option G plan, which has an estimated additional cost of $15 million to $25 million, would push the expansion "north into the existing Zoo parking lot and the area occupied by the City’s Therapeutic Recreation building. To offset the loss of existing parking capacity, a new parking garage could be installed to serve the Edith Ball Adaptive Recreation Center, the Zoo, and the Parks and Recreation Department."

Like Option D, this plan also preserves open access to Barnum Hill and the South Duck Pond. Officials said plan also has a convenient layout for zoo operation, offers no loss of open space in Reid Park area, reclaims some existing pavement areas, preserves high-value mature trees and provides the opportunity to overhaul the City’s Therapeutic Recreation offerings.

Under this plan, it would cost $10 to $20 million more than Option D. It would also delay the project two to three years, as it would also require a new zoo master plan and require "locating a feasible site for the Therapeutic Recreation operation."

As city officials say the new plan will be a hybrid of these two concepts, the city plans to suspend the zoo expansion for at least another year while the redesigns and new plans for the expansion are drafted and finalized.

During the meeting, the city said this plan will move the expansion to the northwest.

Prior to the vote, Reid Park Zoological Society released a statement on the matter.

The statement in its entirety is listed below.