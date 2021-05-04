Pima County increasing Cinco de Mayo DUI enforcement

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is urging people not to drink and drive on Cinco de Mayo.

The Department announced in a news release on Tuesday that it will have increased DUI enforcement on the holiday.

In 2020, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it investigated 45 fatal collisions. Many of these incidents, it said, involved drivers who were impaired by drugs or alcohol. This loss of life is unnecessary and easily avoidable, it said.



The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said it is committed to making Pima County roadways safe for all drivers and will, therefore, increase traffic enforcement efforts for the week of the Cinco de Mayo.

Utilizing equipment awarded by the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety, deputies will take part in planned operations which will have focused enforcement efforts on DUI violations.

This is a zero-tolerance initiative in order to have a greater effect on traffic safety.