Local restaurant back in business after months of being closed due to pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's staple restaurant and music bar, Chicago Bar, has reopened after closing due to the pandemic.

The restaurant has served the community since 1978, however the owners were forced to shut down the business due to the financial burden caused by COVID-19.

According to a press release, the restaurant is now open under new management.

The Chicago Bar is located at 5954 E. Speedway Blvd.

It will be open from noon to 2 a.m. every day.