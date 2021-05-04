Ducey signs bill to allow 4-year community college degrees

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Community colleges in Arizona are now allowed to offer limited four-year degrees.

Gov. Doug Ducey signed into law bill SB1453 Tuesday afternoon.

“Arizona’s community colleges play a critical role in supporting students of all ages and equipping our workforce with skills and resources,” said Ducey in a news release. “Arizona is a school choice state, and today’s action is school choice for higher education. This is ‘Opportunity for All’ in action. It will allow students even more opportunities as they strengthen their education and expand their employment opportunities. Thank you to Senator Paul Boyer and Representative Becky Nutt for leading on legislation that supports Arizona’s higher education students and our talented workforce.”

Arizona is a school choice state, and today’s action is school choice for higher education. This is 'Opportunity for All' in action. It will allow students even more opportunities as they strengthen their education and expand their employment opportunities. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) May 4, 2021

Arizona the 24th state in the United States to offer this.

"Under the legislation, community colleges opting to offer baccalaureate degrees must approve each program based on specific criteria, including workforce need, a financial and administrative analysis of the feasibility of offering the program, and mitigating duplication," Ducey said.