Arizona, Barnes agree to 5-year contract worth $5.85M

TUCSON (KVOA) - Arizona and women’s basketball coach Adia Barnes on Tuesday agreed on a five-year contract worth $5.85 million.

"The new terms of the five-year contract include $5.85 million in base salary compensation over the course of the agreement, and no changes were made to the incentive structure of the contract," UArizona said in a news release.

The deal must be approved by the Arizona Board of Regents.

“I am honored to coach at my alma mater and represent Tucson, a city where it all began for me. This contract is a commitment to our sport, Arizona Women's Basketball, and this University.”



"As this past season made perfectly clear, Arizona Women's Basketball has joined the nation's elite under Coach Barnes' leadership and will remain there for a long time to come," said Vice President and Director of Athletics Dave Heeke . "This new contract demonstrates our continued commitment to our women's basketball program, and to Adia, who has revitalized our program and brought the excitement and energy to a whole new level. We are thrilled that she will be with us for years to come, and we have no doubt that the young women in her program will continue to proudly represent our university, athletics department and community."

Arizona Women's Basketball team won 13 Pac-12 games and finished in second place while winning 20+ games for the third season in a row. Arizona’s run in the NCAA Tournament made Barnes the fourth coach to lead her alma mater to the National Championship game.

Barnes helped the Wildcats become the first ever team to reach the National Championship after missing the previous 10+ tournaments. Prior to this season, Arizona hadn’t advanced past the Sweet 16.

She is Arizona’s all-time leading scorer and she returned to coach her alma mater in 2016.