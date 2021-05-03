Kelly tours Rialto Theater after grant program helps revive local fine art venues

TUCSON (KVOA) - Sen. Mark Kelly visited an iconic, local music venue in Tucson on Monday.

The senator toured the Rialto Theater to highlight the billions of dollars in federal assistance coming to live venues in the Tucson area.

It's all made possible through the Shuttered Venue Operations Grant (SVOG) which provides emergency assistance to "hard-hit" venues that were impacted by the pandemic.

The program was established in the "Save our Stages Act," which was co-sponsored by Sen. Kelly.

"Well, I mean, it's an iconic part of our community," Kelly said. "I mean, Tucson would be a much lesser place if places like, well, if the Rialto or the Fox [theaters] were not able to remain in business."