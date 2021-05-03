Portal for Restaurant Revitalization Fund now open in Southern Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - Restaurants in Southern Arizona can apply for direct relief through the Restaurant Revitalization Fund, Rep. Raul Grijalva said Monday.

Applicants can apply directly with the Small Business Administration using the application portal beginning Monday.

According to Grijalva, the $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund was created by the American Rescue Plan and incorporated many provisions of the RESTAURANT Act.

He says the Restaurant Revitalization Fund will provide restaurants and other eligible businesses with funding equal to their pandemic-related revenue loss up to $10 million per business. The relief does not have to be repaid, provided that the funds are put toward eligible uses by March 11, 2023.

The following entities are eligible to apply:

Restaurants

Food stands, food trucks, food carts

Caterers

Bars, saloons, lounges, taverns

Snack and nonalcoholic beverage bars

Bakeries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Brewpubs, tasting rooms, taprooms (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Breweries and/or microbreweries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Wineries and distilleries (onsite sales to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Inns (onsite sales of food and beverage to the public comprise at least 33% of gross receipts)

Licensed facilities or premises of a beverage alcohol producer where the public may taste, sample, or purchase products

Click here for more information and/or to begin your application.