TUCSON (KVOA) - Police in Tucson are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in connection to an attempted robbery.

Police say the incident happened last Thursday at a Wells Fargo bank, located at 1260 W. Prince Rd.

The suspect is described as five-feet-five inches tall, weighs between 150 to 170 pounds and is between 20 to 40 years old.

Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME.