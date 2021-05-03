Pascua Yaqui Tribe to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to public starting Thursday

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pascua Yaqui Tribe will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations to the public starting Thursday.

Both tribal members and non-tribal members will be able to get vaccinated at the tribe's drive-through clinic for free.

The clinic will be open to the public every Thursday from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Casino Del Sol in the AVA parking lot.

All three vaccines, Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson, will be available at the clinic.

No appointments are needed.

Additionally, the Pascua Yaqui Tribe is partnering with Pima County and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to host a Mobile Vaccination Unit at Casino Del Sol on May 7-9, 2021 and June 4-6, 2021 from 10 a.m.-8 p.m. each day.

For more information, visit www.pascuayaqui-nsn.gov.