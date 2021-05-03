Ducey reinstates job-seeking requirement to receive unemployment benefits

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizonans who receive jobless benefits must show they are "actively looking for work in order to receive the benefits," Gov. Ducey said on Monday.

The governor waived that requirement in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Arizona Department of Economic Security will begin enforcing the requirement the week of May 23.

The governor's office says "many businesses are struggling to fill positions, especially those in the restaurant and hospitality sectors". They say the new order "aims to help fill these spots and promote continued job growth."

In a news release, Ducey issued the following statement:

“A year out from the start of the pandemic, jobs and vaccines are readily available. Arizonans are ready to get back to work. Our economy is booming, jobs need filling, more than 2 million Arizonans are fully vaccinated, and vaccination appointments are available to anyone who wants one.”

According to the Office of Economic Opportunity, "nonfarm employment increased by 16,100 jobs over the month in March 2021" and "Arizona unemployment rate decreased to 6.7%".

To read the Governor’s proclamation, click HERE.

RELATED: Restaurants struggle to hire employees