TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Fire Department responded to a storage fire on Sunday near Cuesta Avenue and Ontario Street causing several residents to be displaced from the duplex.

TFD responded to a storage room fire that quickly spread into the attic in the 1600 block of W. Ontario approx. 1:30 pm. No one was injured but several residents were displaced from the duplex. Red Cross was assisting and the cause is being investigated. #TFD pic.twitter.com/jDo48XphuL — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) May 3, 2021

No injuries were reported. The cause is being investigated.