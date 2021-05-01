Man killed on Southside after being run over by vehicle after altercation

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department have confirmed that one man is dead after being run over by a vehicle after a confrontation on the Southside near 12th Avenue and Ajo Way on Friday afternoon.

37-year-old Armando Rene Padilla was with his family when 28-year-old Fernando Rene Borquez got into his vehicle and attempted to strike Padilla and his family members.

Padilla and his family ran across 12th Avenue to another parking lot, and Borquez followed with his car, striking Padilla and members of his family who suffered minor injuries. Borquez fled and was later found.

Borquez suffered life-threatening injuries after the accident and was sent to Banner UMC where he died shortly after arriving.

TPD arrested Borquez later on Friday and have charged him with 1st-Degree Murder, Aggravated Assault and Leaving the Scene/Fatal Scene.