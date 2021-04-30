Swire Coca-Cola donates $15K for Tucson Million Trees Project

TUCSON (KVOA) – Swire Coca-Cola USA is donating $15,000 to the Tucson Million Tree Campaigns.

On Friday, Tucson Mayor Regina Romero said the funds will be used to plant 300 trees in a vacant lot in the Barrio Centro neighborhood.

“My thanks to Swire Coca-Cola for stepping up with this generous donation that will help cool the Barrio Centro neighborhood and provide a new community greenspace,” said Romero. “This is a great example of how the public and private sectors can work together to act on climate. Climate change is a crisis that affects each and every one of us, and it will take all of us working together to overcome and build resiliency."

The Tucson Million Trees campaign is Mayor Romero’s pledge to plant one million trees by 2030.

The campaign was created to increase Tucson’s canopy and increase green spaces, specifically in low-income communities impacted by extreme heat.

During the summer, the city and neighborhood residents will develop the project design, according to the mayor's office. Tree planting is set for early October, which is the beginning of the tree-planting season.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.