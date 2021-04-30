New CDC report confirms COVID-19 vaccine trial data claiming 94% effectiveness

TUCSON (KVOA) - A new study by the CDC has been released on the effectiveness of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines especially among adults over the age of 65.

This is exactly what the clinical trials projected last year. The Arizona Department of Health Director Dr. Cara Christ said this is encouraging news.

"So, we were very excited to see that real-world data shows that the vaccination is highly effective in preventing hospitalizations," she said.

The study was done between January and March of this year and confirms what the clinical trials showed months ago.

That still leaves 6% that could become sick even after being vaccinated. That is exactly what happened to state representative Alma Hernandez who tested positive on Wednesday.

Rep. Hernandez said in a video on Twitter.

"I had a migraine and suddenly lost my sense of smell and taste," she said. "I went in to get tested turns out that I was positive for covid."

Hernandez said she is aware that her situation could have been much worse and even though she is sick now she is relieved that she got the vaccine.

"First and foremost, I have been fully vaccinated for over two months now," she said. "It's important to know that my situation would be much worse right now if it weren't for me being vaccinated."

Hospitalizations and deaths are far below the peaks we saw in January after the vaccine was rolled out.

The CDC study also found that the risk of death and serious hospitalizations from COVID-19 is almost non-existent.

Dr. Christ does not expect that the virus will fully go away. Instead, she said it will be treated like the common cold or the flu in the future.