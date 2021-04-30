Ducey orders flags at half-staff to honor fallen Chandler police officer

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered flags at all state buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset Friday to honor Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday night.

Authorities say a suspect in a stolen car struck and killed Farrar during a wild chase and shooting that ended in a Phoenix suburb. They say the suspect also critically injured a Gilbert Police officer.

Police say it began with a pursuit in nearby Pinal County, where the suspect fired at a deputy. The suspect later broke through the gates at the Chandler airport before driving to an auto dealership in Gilbert and trying to escape in a stolen vehicle.

A Gilbert Police spokesman said Friday that several officers engaged in gunfire before the injured suspect was taken into custody.

The govenor released the following statement:

“Law enforcement personnel like Officer Christopher Farrar put their lives on the line to protect others and keep our communities safe. We are incredibly heartbroken that a criminal’s senseless actions took his life and injured other innocent people. An 18-year veteran of the Chandler Police Department, Officer Farrar was a hero through and through, and his commitment to protecting Arizonans was unwavering. My sincerest condolences go to Officer Farrar’s loved ones, the Chandler Police Department, and the entire law enforcement community during this difficult time. Arizona will continue to pray for those who suffered injuries due to this tragic crime. In honor of Officer Farrar’s life and service, I have ordered flags be lowered to half-staff.”