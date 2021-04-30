Banner opens new children’s cancer center

TUCSON (KVOA) – Diamond Children’s Cancer Center opened its doors on Wednesday and began treating children with cancer and blood disorders.

This $3 million clinic is the new home for pediatric oncology and hematology treatment, and an outpatient location in Arizona.

The center provides treatment, consultation, and follow-up services for children and young adults up to 29 years, who have cancer or blood disorders. Other services that will be provided pediatric infusion therapy, immunotherapies, pediatric hematopoietic transplant and cell therapies, pediatric hematology services, and pediatric oncology services.

Additionally, to cancer care, the center has inventive research through clinical trials.

“Our ability to offer specialized cancer care and access to clinical trials within a technically advanced, dedicated facility, built exclusively for children and families is a dream come true. We are proud to offer this new space for families who may need this type of specialized care in the future and do so in honor of all the families we have provided care for in the past at Diamond Children’s,” said Dr. Katsanis.

The children’s cancer center team consists of child life specialists, pediatric hematology-oncology board-certified physicians, social workers, certified advanced practitioners, and other health care professionals who work with patients and families to meet their treatment goals.

Diamond Children’s Cancer Center is located at 1625 N. Campbell Ave.

For more information about the new facility or to schedule a visit with one of Banner’s providers, call (520) 694-3325 or visit their website.

EDITOR'S NOTE: This article was written by News 4 Tucson's Averie Klonowski.