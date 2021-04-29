Suspect in downtown homicide had criminal history

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson police have made one arrest in connection to a homicide that happened over the weekend.

Luis Alberto Garcia, 21, was arrested Monday morning after an "intense" manhunt. He's one of the two suspects police believe is responsible for killing 52-year-old Mark Doe.



Garcia is facing several charges including first degree murder, aggravated assault and auto theft.

Monday morning police were able to track Garcia down at a hotel off Wetmore road.

Police said he and another man were robbing people in a parking garage downtown early Sunday morning and ended up shooting and killing Mark Doe, who had been trying to stop the men.

This isn't Garcia's first run-in with the police.

Records show that Garcia was released from the Arizona Department of Corrections on April 16 of this year.

He had just served six months for aggravated assault and weapons charges.

While in prison, Garcia had several disciplinary infractions as well.

He was found guilty of six infractions including fighting, threatening or intimidating, disorderly conduct and assault on a staff member.

In 2018, court documents said Garcia threatened his mother with a knife in her home.

Police are still working to identify the second suspect involved.

If you have any information about this incident you are urged to call the police or 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.