Second suspect arrested in downtown homicide, police say

TUCSON (KVOA) - A second suspect in connection to Sunday's fatal shooting has been arrested, Tucson Police Department shared Thursday.

On Tuesday, police identified 21-year-old Luis Alberto Garcia as one of the two suspects involved in Sunday's fatal shooting of 52-year-old Mark Edward Doe at a parking garage at 345 E. Congress St. He was arrested at a hotel in the 600 block of E. Wetmore Rd.

Garcia was identified as the driver of the truck involved.

RELATED: Suspect in downtown homicide had criminal history

Garcia was subsequently charged with first-degree murder, six counts of aggravated assault with a firearm, three counts of aggravated assault on a peace officer with a deadly weapon, four counts of robbery, auto theft and felony vandalism.

RELATED: Community: Victim of downtown homicide died helping others

After further investigation, TPD shared that 19-year-old Alexis Enrique Diaz was arrested without incident Wednesday in connection to the fatal shooting.

Diaz was reportedly identified as a suspect in the case after TPD obtained forensic evidence that linked the 19-year-old to the downtown homicide.

The 19-year-old was booked into Pima County Jail Adult Detention Complex on charges including first-degree murder, drive-by shooting, auto theft, aggravated robbery and attempted aggravated robbery.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest details.