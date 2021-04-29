Local Economy starting to return to normal as vaccination numbers increase

TUCSON - We have seen many local businesses closed their doors over the past year because of the pandemic. Many tried their best to stay open, but others felt it safer to temporarily shut down.

Tyler Fenton is the owner and chef of Reilly Pizza on Pennington and Scott in downtown Tucson and has stayed closed for more than a year. They were actually working on building two new locations when they decided to close.

Fenton said, "When you have a revenue stream go to zero it's definitely a little scary and construction costs went up."

They are now on the fast track to reopen in a month or so. And it's not just restaurants in Tucson that are seeing an economic boom but hotels too.

Dan Gibson of Visit Tucson said, "In February we had over 50% hotels which was the first time that it happened since it started the pandemic in March we had 60% occupancy in the hotels."

Some businesses didn't go as far as Reilly Pizza and only decided to change their hours. Now more of those businesses are returning to normal.

Gibson continued, "Thankfully you're seeing some either expand their hours, maybe being open 7 days a week instead of three or four in the case of some of the museums it looks like that starting to make reopening plans."

The Shelter Bar on Grant is another business that plans to reopen its doors after a year of being closed.

Tyler Fenton says it's been stressful. Both he and his employees are vaccinated and are ready to go to work. "We are starting to feel optimistic and the light at the end of the tunnel is visible now."