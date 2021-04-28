One dead in serious-injury collision on Tucson’s east side

TUCSON (KVOA) - A crash left a man dead on Tuesday on Tucson's east side.

Witnesses told police the vehicles involved could have been racing each other at the intersection of Golf Links Road and Sarnoff Drive.

Just before 6 p.m., on Tuesday, officers responded to the intersection for reports of a serious-injury collision.

Police say the driver of 2002 Honda Accord, who has been identified as 54-year-old Timothy Michael Tengler, was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Mr. Tengler succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving at the hospital.

In a news release, police said a white 2003 Ford F-250 and a maroon 2005 Dodge 1500 were traveling eastbound on Golf Links Road, approaching Sarnoff. According to witnesses, the two vehicles were traveling in excess of 80 miles per hour.

Police say Mr. Tengler was making a left-hand turn from Golf Links onto Sarnoff when he was struck by the Ford F-250.

Detectives determined the drivers of the Ford F-250 and Dodge 1500 were not impaired during the collision. However, they say excessive speed is a major contributing factor in the collision.

The investigation remains ongoing.