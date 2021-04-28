Davis Monthan Air Force Base honors airman killed in Afghanistan 10 years ago

TUCSON (KVOA) - Davis Monthan Air Force Base Community on Tuesday honored Captain Nathan J. Nylander, an airman who was killed during a shooting in Afghanistan 10 years ago.

Captain Nylander was awarded the Silver Star, the nation's third-highest award for combat valor.

"He was more about supporting his airmen, leading them by inspiration," said Miriam Hamilton, Nylander's wife.

Captain Nathan J. Nylander

"He was a little unassuming, but I'll tell you what, he had a profound impact in the airmen..." said Timothy Villaran, Nylander's friend. "We are in the military, we do have to go into harms way. Instead of thinking of himself and running to safety, he was thinking of other people. He stood up in the face of danger, he stood up in the face of evil. He performed very honorably."

"It's been 10 years but it still doesn't sink in that what he did had an effect on people. Meeting people that were there, who truly saw what he did, and will tell the kids and I, 'I'm here because of him', we know it wasn't in vain," said Hamilton. "We know that though out tears and hardships, somebody else had something positive because of him."