St. Mary’s Hospital health care workers honored by Arizona International Film Festival

Carondelet St. Mary’s Hospital
St. Mary’s Hospital nurses Ally Rando and Justin White were honored guests on opening night of the Arizona International Film Festival. They represented hospital teammates to accept recognition for caring for our community during the pandemic.

TUCSON (KVOA) - Health care workers were honored during the opening night of the recent Arizona International Film Festival.

St. Mary's Hospital's ICU nurses Ally Rando and Justin White attended on behalf of its staff and associates.

They were hailed as health care heroes and recognized for their hard work and dedication during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Working with patients throughout the pandemic has taught me how extraordinarily fragile life is and how vulnerable we can all be,” White said about his experience. “This gave me a true sense of humbleness and gratitude for health and life.”

“It means a lot to fight every minute of every day for our patients and to be able to care for them especially when I can be a part of returning them to health and to their families,” Rando added.

