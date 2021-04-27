Migrant crossers’ deaths increase as they choose more remote routes

TUCSON (KVOA) - Migration in southern Arizona is becoming even more dangerous as migrants are taking more remote routes in their journey.

The University of Arizona Binational Migration Institute released a report on border-crosser deaths in southern Arizona.

Researchers traced three decades of thousands of migrant deaths in the region based on records held by the Pima County Medical Examiners Office.

They found that the rate of recovered remains has largely increased in the Tucson sector, even as apprehensions declined.

Experts said that the increased border enforcement and immigration policy changes have likely contributed to the num­ber of recovered remains over the past two decades.

As a result of increased security, migrants are taking extended measures in crossing through more remote areas in order to avoid detection.