Driver dies in single-vehicle collision on Tucson’s south side

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police on Tuesday identified the victim in a fatal single-vehicle collision as a 48-year-old man.

Officers responded to the 900 block of E. 22nd St., at approximately 11:26 p.m., on Monday.

Tucson Fire personal transported Jason Christophern Jenkins Reitan to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Police say he died shortly after arriving at the hospital.

Police identified Reitan as the driver of a white 2000 Ford F-350.

Detectives say that "for unknown reasons" he drove across the eastbound lanes of 22nd Street and struck a tree in the 900 block.

This is an ongoing investigation.