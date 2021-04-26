UArizona to move Covid-19 vaccinations indoors

TUCSON (KVOA) - To accommodate for the summer heat, the University of Arizona is moving its drive-thru vaccination site indoors.

Starting May 3, all vaccinations will take place in the university's Ina E. Gittings Building, where a sit-down clinic has been operational since January.

To book an appointment, the Arizona Department of Health Services website or by calling 844-542-8201 or 602-542-1000 for help in English or Spanish. Walk-ins are also being accepted at both the drive-thru and sit-down sites. People may show up from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

As of Saturday, more than 194,000 doses have been administered at the UArizona POD. In a news release, the university said demand at its POD has declined in recent weeks.

"An estimated 37% of Pima County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, including 85.7% of those 65 and older and 62.7% of those ages 55-64," UArizona officials said.