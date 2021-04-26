Roadside memorial for Tucson man killed by drunk driver vandalized

TUCSON (KVOA) - Roadside memorials are pretty common in Tucson. Families build the shrines for their loved ones along bridges, streets and empty lots. One local family is not only struggling with the loss of their son and brother, but with the destruction of the memorial to him.

A drunk driver hit and killed 20-year-old Adam Ballerstein last October on Tanque Verde Road, near the wash. His family erected a shrine to him. "We made a shrine here, we wanted to leave something a constant reminder for people driving by that someone lost their life here," said his sister-in-law Darcy Geweke.

But within a month of erecting the shrine, things started to disappear. The family had left basketballs and game controls, two things Adam loved, they were gone. Signs and lights were taken. One time items were thrown into the street, including a picture of Adam drawn by a sketch artist.

"This is honestly the only thing we have left of Adam so every time it gets torn down, no matter what, I'll be back out here to rebuild it," said his brother Tim Geweke.

Last week, the memorial was egged and someone tipped a shopping cart on top of it.

The family just wants the memorial to be left alone.

Darcy Geweke says having to rebuild the memorial each time makes it hard to properly grieve her brother-in-law. "It was just so horrible to see. And then having to keep rebuilding the memorial site it's just bringing us back to the day in October when we started it in the beginning."