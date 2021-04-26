City council lifts restrictions on home-based hair salons

TUCSON (KVOA) - The pandemic has forced many industries to rethink the way they do business. Hairstyling is one of those.

Up until last week, there was a city ordinance against home-based hair salons. However, a group of self-employed hairstylists lobbied for change.



"It opens up a lot for me, because I am a mother of seven, I have six kids at home and four kids school age," cosmetologist Sishana Gerald said.

Now that the city has lifted restrictions on home-based salons, Gerald's husband is working on converting their garage into a salon for her. Like many hairstylists, Gerald found herself without work during the pandemic.

"We were reduced to like less than half of the clientele that we had, and our booth rental is like my mortgage," Gerald said. "So it's like having two mortgages."

Gerald's friend, Jennifer Proctor, was also hit hard by the pandemic.

"So those of us who are self-employed were paying our mortgage and then also what we do is pay rent to a salon so we weren't even making enough money to cover our rent costs at work," Proctor said.

Proctor set to work trying to change the ordinance. She enlisted help from City Councilman Steve Kozachik.

"This is a win for, not only the businesses, but for the customers, and for the city, frankly, because when people were running these kinds of roles, we weren't getting any tax revenues from the residential businesses," Kozachik said.

Home-based hair salons do have some regulations to follow. They must provide separate entrances and restrooms, employ no outside help and serve no more than 10 clients a day.

Gerald says she feels liberated.

"As a mother wanting to stay at home with my kids, to protect them and serve them," she said. "I feel like I have just been empowered."