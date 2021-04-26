ADOT to put up safety signs to help prevent work zone crashes

TUCSON (KVOA) - It is National Work Zone Awareness Week. The Arizona Department of Transportation joined other safety agencies across the country to remind drivers to stay alert.



ADOT urges drivers to be careful when entering an area where construction or other workers could be at risk.

According to Arizona Work Zone Crash statistics from law enforcement, there were nine work zone crashes that lead to death and 23 serious injuries in 2020.

A number of ADOT's electronic signs along state highways and freeways will be displaying safety messages this week.