TPD investigating Downtown shooting

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a Downtown shooting that happened early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the 300 block of E. Congress just after 2 a.m., following reports of a carjacking.

Authorities say they found an adult man with gunshot trauma. There is currently no information on the victim's condition.

TPD says there are no suspects in custody at this time.

Details are still limited. Stay with News 4 Tucson as more information becomes available.