TPD: Van located in connection to 911 call that indicated woman ‘in distress’

Last updated today at 4:12 pm
TUCSON (KVOA) - Police in Tucson were able to locate a vehicle on the south side after a 911 call was made Friday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, the call said a woman inside a van "appeared to be in distress."

Police say the vehicle was described to be a '09-15 Chrysler minivan with chrome wheels. It was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday going south on Santa Clara Avenue from Calle Margarita, near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue.

The driver is described as a man, stocky build, between 20 to 30 years old.

Police say the woman was wearing a pink top and appeared to be "heavyset".

After further investigation, TPD said they were able to check the welfare of the "woman who appeared to be in distress."

