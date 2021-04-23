Police: Van sought after 911 call indicates ‘woman appeared to be in distress’

TUCSON (KVOA) - Police in Tucson are looking for a vehicle on the south side after a 911 call was made Friday morning.

According to Tucson Police Department, the call said a woman inside a van "appeared to be in distress."

Police say the vehicle could be a '09-15 Chrysler minivan with chrome wheels. It was last seen at 8 a.m. Friday going south on Santa Clara Avenue from Calle Margarita, near Valencia Road and 12th Avenue.

The driver is described as a man, stocky build, between 20 to 30 years old.

Police say the woman was wearing a pink top and appeared to be "heavyset".

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.