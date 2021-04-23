FEMA will not be setting up vaccination site in Pima County

TUCSON (KVOA) - Earlier this week, it was announced that a FEMA vaccination center will not be coming to Pima County.



Friday, the county revealed that they are moving forward in another direction after the state and FEMA could not come to an agreement for another large vaccine site.

A contributing factor in not setting up another large-scale pod was the recent decline in demand for the vaccine.

The county says it anticipated this and is currently working with FEMA on another solution.

"What we have done is pivoted to our plan B," Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County chief medical officer said. "And our plan B involves what we're currently doing... which is doubling down on our mobile efforts."



FEMA is actively working with the county and an announcement is expected sometime next week.

Stay with News 4 Tucson for the latest.