Tucson elementary school opens doors to vaccinate vulnerable communities

TUCSON (KVOA) - Mobile vaccine sites are popping up all over Tucson, and some schools have lent their spaces to help vaccinate vulnerable communities.

Miller Elementary School opened its doors to the public and turned its cafeteria into a mobile vaccination clinic, where volunteers administered the Moderna vaccine on Thursday with 400 vaccines available.

The clinic opened their doors from 3 to 7 p.m. However, school officials said that some people arrived to the school hours before the clinic officially opened.

Officials also said that their phones were ringing non-stop with callers asking for information.



The school posted the hours on social media, sent out letters to parents and posted information on the school's marquee.

"Being farther southwest, we do have a lot of families that it is harder for them to [go] to centrally located places in town, or maybe don't have time to wait in the lines," Maricella Carranza, Miller Elementary principal said. "So it was really important for me to offer this to families during the week, making it easy to walk up get in and get out and make it easy."